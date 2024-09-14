Pat McAfee feeds steak to Nick Saban out of his hand on ESPN

Pat McAfee really wanted to make sure Nick Saban was well-fed during ESPN’s "College GameDay" on Saturday.

The crew were enjoying some of South Carolina’s finest food during the show, and McAfee was holding a tomahawk steak in his left hand.

While McAfee was holding the steak, he made eye contact with Saban and gestured with his head to ask whether the former Alabama head coach wanted to take a bite.

Without a moment of hesitation, Saban dove right in, biting a chunk of the steak right out of McAfee’s hand.

McAfee hunched over laughing as Saban was enjoying his bite, then giving Saban a fist bump, celebrating the moment.

This was not the first viral moment for the two this season.

There was footage of an awkward moment, seemingly recorded on a cell phone, that showed McAfee dancing in his seat and snapping his fingers while music blared. Saban sat still in his seat with his hands together, firing awkward glances at his colleague.

Saban retired from coaching Alabama in Jan. and was hired by ESPN on Feb. 7 to become an analyst on "College GameDay" after winning six national titles in 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide. He also won a national title as LSU’s head coach in 2003.

McAfee is the other recent newcomer on the show, now in his third season after joining the show in 2022.

McAfee’s path to the "College GameDay" is much different from Sabans's. He was a punter and kicker for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016, earning an All-Pro nomination in 2014.

In his post-playing career, he launched his own podcast, "The Pat McAfee Show," which debuted Sept. 9, 2019. McAfee’s show was carried by Westwood One, Barstool Sports and Sirius XM, before moving to ESPN in September 2022.

