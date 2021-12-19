Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers
Published

Panthers' Zane Gonzalez suffers leg injury during warmups, team gets ready with backups

Gonzalez has been one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Carolina Panthers suffered a setback hours before the team was set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez suffered a pregame quad injury and was later ruled out. He was helped off the field by long snapper J.J. Jansen and other team personnel.

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez is helped off the field after an apparent injury during practice before the Buffalo Bills game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York.

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez is helped off the field after an apparent injury during practice before the Buffalo Bills game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Carolina had a few players take reps before the game to see if there could be someone available to kick field goals. Lachlan Edwards, the punter, was expected to take a majority of the kicks. P.J. Walker was also said to be available for kicks if needed. He kicked in high school.

The kicking situation was definitely not ideal for the Panthers in Week 15 of the season.

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez is checked after an apparent injury during practice before the Buffalo Bills game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York.

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez is checked after an apparent injury during practice before the Buffalo Bills game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Gonzalez joined the Panthers prior to the start of the 2021 season. He is 20-for-22 at field goals this season. The only two field goals he missed came from 50 yards or more. He’s also 22-for-23 on extra points.

He had made 17 straight field goals and could’ve been extremely useful in a big game against the Bills.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez of the Carolina Panthers suffered a pregame quad injury and was later ruled out Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez of the Carolina Panthers suffered a pregame quad injury and was later ruled out Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Carolina entered Sunday 5-8 on the year and fourth in the NFC South. Carolina started the season with three straight wins but have done 2-8 since then and have suffered through a ton of injuries to top players, including Christian McCaffrey.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com