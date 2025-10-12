Panthers stun Cowboys as Tetairoa McMillan scores first career touchdowns in win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Carolina Panthers must have loved last week's come-from-behind victory so much that they decided to do it again, this time against the Dallas Cowboys at home.

The Panthers moved to 3-3 after a walk-off field goal in a 30-27 victory over the Cowboys, who are now 2-3-1 this season.

It was a back-and-forth offensive show at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday morning, but the Panthers got the three-and-out they needed in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning drive.

There was plenty of time on the clock for Carolina, but they were able to milk the final 6:01 to deny the Cowboys a chance at a rebuttal in the end. Bryce Young and the Panthers’ offense started on their own 14-yard line, and proceeded to go 15 plays, converting on multiple key downs including a fourth-and-4 on Dallas’ 40-yard line to eventually set up a 33-yard field goal for Ryan Fitzgerald.

As the clock struck zero, Fitzgerald was money, and the Panthers were celebrating yet again after putting together back-to-back wins.

While that drive was thrilling, Young was earlier able to help rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan fulfill a milestone, securing his first career touchdown. McMillan hauled in a 19-yard strike from Young to finally get into the end zone after not doing so the previous five weeks.

But McMillan didn’t just settle for one in this game. Early in the fourth quarter, a scrambling Young found him again for his second score to give Carolina a 27-24 lead. Young’s third touchdown pass of the day went to Rico Dowdle, who had quite the revenge game against his former Cowboys squad on a 36-yard catch-and-run to kick off the second half.

While Young had a solid day with 199 passing yards and three touchdowns, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was once again playing brilliantly to help his team get in position for a win.

It’s been a roller coaster for Cowboys fans this year, but one thing that has been steady is the offense. Prescott threw for 261 yards with three touchdowns, including one to George Pickens, who led the game with 168 yards on nine receptions. Prescott also found tight end Jake Ferguson (3 catches, 33 yards) as well as fullback Hunter Luepke for his first career receiving touchdown.

The Cowboys, though, couldn’t come through on that three-and-out drive, as two short passes to running back Javonta Williams were snuffed out by the Panthers’ defense to force an early punt.

Riding high on this win streak, the Panthers will hit the road in an attempt to keep it going against the New York Jets next week. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will have a tough divisional matchup with the Washington Commanders as they return to Dallas.

