Ex-Cowboys running back warns former team after incredible performance with Panthers: 'Buckle up'

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle put together one of the best games of his career as the team shocked the Miami Dolphins over the weekend – and it led to a warning for his old team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Dowdle ran for 206 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown. He also had three catches for 28 yards. With the Panthers now 2-3 on the season, there appeared to be some momentum building ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys.

The fifth-year running back eyed his former team.

"They got to buckle up," Dowdle said Sunday of the Cowboys, via ESPN. "I think they know for sure. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason."

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer responded to the running back’s warning.

"It'll be good to see Rico this weekend," Schottenheimer said, via Panthers Wire. "I know we're gonna have to buckle up, he said. We'll bring our seatbelts, Rico. We'll buckle up. Can't wait to see him though."

Dowdle joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He only received seven carries in his first season and missed the entire 2021 season due to a hip injury.

He came back strong in 2022 – mostly appearing on the special teams as he was behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the depth chart.

He finally got his chance to shine in 2024. He ran for 1,079 yards on 235 carries. He scored two touchdowns.

Dowdle joined the Panthers with the expectation of sharing time with Chuba Hubbard. But Hubbard has been banged up and, once again, it’s Dowdle’s time to put in the work.