Panthers score upset over Packers with game-winning field goal

Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald battled the wicked winds of Green Bay and nailed a game-winning 49-yard field goal to solidify an incredible upset victory on Sunday.

Bryce Young led the Panthers down the field on the final drive of the game. He completed two passes and running back Rico Dowdle ran for 19 yards to help set up Fitzgerald for the booming kick. Carolina took home the win, 16-13.

The Packers came into the game with the best record in the NFC at 5-1-1. If the season ended last week, they would have been the No. 1 seed on their side of the playoff bracket. Carolina had nothing to lose. With head coach Dave Canales searching for a signature win, he relied on timely defensive plays to create havoc for the Packers.

With Carolina leading 7-6 in the third quarter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw an interception to safety Tre’von Moehrig. The Panthers turned around and went on an eight-play, 38-yard drive that ended with a Dowdle touchdown run to go up 13-6. Fitzgerald missed the extra-point attempt there.

Love and the Packers would need to pull themselves together and score a touchdown to tie the game. The star quarterback guided the team on a 12-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a Josh Jacobs touchdown run. But it was the Green Bay defense that failed to do enough to thwart the Panthers’ game-winning drive.

Young was 11-of-20 with 102 yards and an interception. Dowdle had another incredible game, finishing with 130 rushing yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.

Love was 26-of-37 with 273 yards and an interception.

Carolina improved to 5-4 on the year. Green Bay fell to 5-2-1.