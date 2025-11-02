Texans' CJ Stroud take brutal hit from Broncos defender, leaves game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud left Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos after taking a huge hit from a defender.

Stroud took the snap and ran up the middle in the second quarter as he tried to avoid the rush. As he went down to slide, Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine leaned with his shoulder and hit Stroud high. The quarterback’s head hit the field, and he was on his back motionless for a brief moment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Texans players immediately called for the medical staff to come out and check on Stroud.

Stroud was down for a few minutes before he was helped off the field. He gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he walked to the sideline. He slowly walked back to the locker room.

Davis Mills came into the game for the Texans.

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA 'NOW PLAYING TO KEEP HIS JOB,' NFL INSIDER SAYS

Stroud was 6-of-10 for 79 yards in the game before the hit. He had 12 rushing yards on two carries. The team said he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Houston came into the game with a 3-4 record and were vying to stay in contention for the playoffs. The team has dealt with injuries all season, which has led to a drop in production from the former Ohio State standout.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Stroud had 1,623 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games this year.