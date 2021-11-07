Panthers' Robby Anderson appears to chew out Sam Darnold as team struggles vs. Patriots

Frustrations boiled over on the Carolina Panthers’ sideline on Sunday as the team lost its fifth game out of its last six, this time to the New England Patriots.

Sam Darnold threw 16-for-33 for 172 yards and three interceptions, finished with a 26.3 quarterback rating and was sacked once. As fans on social media called on Panthers coach Matt Rhule to replace Darnold with backup P.J. Walker, Darnold’s teammate Robby Anderson took his frustrations right to the quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anderson, who had one catch on three targets, was seen yelling at Darnold on the sidelines. Carolina Blitz, a North Carolina sports-centric website, captured the reaction from Anderson. Darnold was walking back to the bench when Anderson followed him. Anderson threw his helmet to the bench and jawed at the former New York Jets quarterback.

It didn’t appear the issue went further than that on the field. Darnold addressed the issue with Anderson after the game.

PATRIOTS' MAC JONES MADE 'COMPLETELY DIRTY' PLAY ON PANTHERS' BRIAN BURNS, HAASON REDDICK SAYS

"Robby is a competitor just like all of us. … Obviously, you want your teammates to be able to say, 'Hey, let's go. We have a lot of game left, let's tighten up, let's put some points on the board.’ I mean it's nothing more than that, me and Robby are cool, so I'm not worried about that," Darnold said, via NFL.com.

Whether Darnold gets the start next week remains to be seen.

"I know Sam prepared hard. I thought he went out there, I thought he showed toughness. He gritted to the end so I don't want to lay anything at his feet," Rhule said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We can't have a quarterback throwing the ball up in the air. He knows that. I know that. Whether we have to get with the coaches and figure out is it the coaching, is it him, what is it? We just can't keep doing this. But I have to see everything before I can probably answer that better tomorrow."