Panthers re-sign Pro Bowl quarterback Andy Dalton: report

Dalton started 5 games for Panthers last season

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Andy Dalton is reportedly staying with the Carolina Panthers. 

Dalton, 37, signed a two-year, $8 million contract Tuesday that includes $6 million of guaranteed money and is worth up to $10 million, per ESPN.

The three-time Pro Bowler has spent the last two seasons in Carolina as Bryce Young’s backup and reportedly will continue to serve in that role. 

Andy Dalton looks on

Andy Dalton (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

When Young was benched after Week 2, Dalton came in and threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Las Vegas Raiders

After that, he lost his next four starts, and then, after being involved in a car crash, Dalton was replaced by Young, who remained the starter for the rest of the year. 

In six games last season, he completed 66.3% of his passes for 989 yards while throwing seven touchdowns to six interceptions. 

Andy Dalton warms up

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Dalton spent nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, making three Pro Bowls. 

After leaving Cincinnati, Dalton spent one season each with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints before signing with the Panthers prior to the 2023 season. 

In his 14-year career, Dalton is 84-82-2 and has thrown for 39,500 yards with 253 touchdowns and 150 interceptions. 

Bryce Young and Andy Dalton embrace

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is congratulated by quarterback Andy Dalton after a touchdown. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Ideally for the Panthers, Dalton won’t see the field over the next two years if Young continues the strides he made toward the end of the season and stays healthy. 

After being benched, Young returned and looked much better, giving the Panthers hope he can be the team’s franchise quarterback after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

Young’s best performance of the season was his last one, when he threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns while completing nearly 74% of his passes in a 44-38 win over the Atlanta Falcons

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.