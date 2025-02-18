Panthers re-sign Pro Bowl quarterback Andy Dalton: report

Andy Dalton is reportedly staying with the Carolina Panthers.

Dalton, 37, signed a two-year, $8 million contract Tuesday that includes $6 million of guaranteed money and is worth up to $10 million, per ESPN.

The three-time Pro Bowler has spent the last two seasons in Carolina as Bryce Young’s backup and reportedly will continue to serve in that role.

When Young was benched after Week 2, Dalton came in and threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Las Vegas Raiders.

After that, he lost his next four starts, and then, after being involved in a car crash, Dalton was replaced by Young, who remained the starter for the rest of the year.

In six games last season, he completed 66.3% of his passes for 989 yards while throwing seven touchdowns to six interceptions.

Dalton spent nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, making three Pro Bowls.

After leaving Cincinnati, Dalton spent one season each with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints before signing with the Panthers prior to the 2023 season.

In his 14-year career, Dalton is 84-82-2 and has thrown for 39,500 yards with 253 touchdowns and 150 interceptions.

Ideally for the Panthers, Dalton won’t see the field over the next two years if Young continues the strides he made toward the end of the season and stays healthy.

After being benched, Young returned and looked much better, giving the Panthers hope he can be the team’s franchise quarterback after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young’s best performance of the season was his last one, when he threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns while completing nearly 74% of his passes in a 44-38 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

