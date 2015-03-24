Panthers QB Newton back at practice

Charlotte, NC (SportsNetwork.com) - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton practiced on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his back in a car crash last week.

Newton suffered two fractures in his lower back last Tuesday afternoon in a two-car accident near the team's stadium, forcing him to miss Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Newton "looked good" in limited action during practice, even throwing a couple of passes over 60 yards.

But Rivera stressed that the team was taking a wait-and-see approach as far as Newton's status for Sunday's game against Cleveland is concerned.

"I like what I saw. He's progressed," Rivera said. "He's working into form. Tomorrow will be a big day, especially in the morning, to see where he is health-wise -- if he's sore, if something's bothering him.

"They put him through some very rigorous stuff today with the intention of seeing how he feels."

Derek Anderson filled in for Newton and threw for 277 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Buccaneers.