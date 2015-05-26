Palat scores 2, Lightning continue strong trip with 4-2 victory over reeling Coyotes

next Image 1 of 2

Ondrej Palat scored twice, Ryan Callahan had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held off the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Saturday night.

Ben Bishop made 11 of his final 20 saves in the third period for his 30th win of the season as the Lightning withstood a shaky finish to improve to 3-1 on their five-game trip and remain a point behind Atlantic Division-leading Montreal.

Michael Stone and Mark Arcobello scored for the Coyotes, and Mike Smith made 23 saves in Arizona's fifth straight loss overall and eighth straight at home. Arizona, which had a franchise-record, nine-game road skid earlier this season, dropped to an NHL-worst 9-16-4 at home.

Steven Stamkos scored his 32nd goal into an empty net with 4.3 seconds left.

Callahan assisted on Palat's tying goal to end the Lightning's 3 for 40 drought on the power play.