Pakistani Olympic boxer shot dead in hometown

KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistani three-times Olympic boxer Abrar Hussain was shot dead in his hometown of Quetta on Thursday, police said.

Abrar, 50, represented Pakistan in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympics and won a light middleweight gold medal in the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing.

He was working as chairman of the provincial sports board in Quetta.

"It is a great loss to Pakistan sports because Abrar was working hard on coaching young boxers as well," said Akram Khan, secretary of the Pakistan Boxing Federation.

Shakil said no arrests had been made but police were investigating the motive behind the killing.

Target killings have become a common practice in Quetta and other cities and towns of the Baluchistan province where separatists and militants have attacked security forces and government officials.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)