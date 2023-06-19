Paige Spiranac on Wyndham Clark's US Open win: 'We all knew he’d make it'

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac on Sunday told a heartwarming short story about Wyndham Clark after he held off Rory McIlroy to win the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark finished 10-under par for the tournament, beating McIlroy by one stroke.

Spiranac revealed she and Clark participated in junior golf together in Colorado and there was something about him that she and those around them knew would translate into a winner.

"Wyndham Clark and I grew up playing junior golf together in Colorado," Spiranac tweeted. "Everyone would always say he had something special and we all knew he’d make it. Now he’s a major winner! Very cool moment."

Clark was born in Denver and was classmates with current San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. He won the Colorado state golf championship twice.

Clark previously missed the cut in the other two U.S. Open tournaments he played. He finished tied for 75th at the 2021 PGA Championship and tied for 76th at The Open Championship last year.

He took home $3.6 million for his troubles.

"I feel like I belong on this stage," Clark said afterward. "Even two, three years ago when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still play and compete against the best players in the world."

The win came six weeks after he won the Wells Fargo Championship – his first PGA Tour win.

"It's gone faster than I thought as far as just starting to do some stuff mentally that I’ve never done before, but I feel like I’m one of the best players in the world," he added. "Obviously this just shows what I believe can happen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.