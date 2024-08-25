Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Paige Spiranac revs up NASCAR fans' hearts as she serves as honorary pace car rider at Daytona

Harrison Burton later won race

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac made her way to the NASCAR track on Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Spiranac was at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. She was named the honorary pace car rider and event official for the race. American Olympians Bobby Finke and Parker Valby were also with Spiranac. Finke was named the official starter.

Paige Spiranac smiles

Paige Spiranac stands next to the pace car. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac with Parker valby

Paige Spiranac, left, is shown with Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway, and Parker Valby, Olympic track and field athlete, prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on August 24, 2024. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Spiranac may not have the Olympic prowess, but she brought the NASCAR Cup Series to the attention of her 4 million Instagram and 1.6 million TikTok followers.

In a recap posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Spiranac called her night at the track "incredible." She was in the passenger seat of the pace car ahead of the race.

"I am emotional because that was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done," she said in a video. "To hear the cars as they come flying by me right now. … Oh my god!"

Paige Spiranac about to get in

Paige Spiranac poses for a photo on the grid prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on August 24, 2024. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Spiranac also got to witness an intense race with a ton of playoff implications on the line.

Harrison Burton picked up the first victory of his Cup series career. He did it as his father, former NASCAR star Jeff Burton, called the race on NBC.

Paige Spiranac with the pace car

Honorary pace car rider Paige Spiranac poses for a photo on the grid prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on August 24, 2024. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac and Mamba Smith

Paige Spiranac and Mamba Smith pose for a photo on the grid prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on August 24, 2024. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

There were also a handful of crashes with less than 10 laps to go.

Josh Berry and Michael McDowell saw their chances of winning at Daytona go down the tubes as they were involved in scary wrecks.

