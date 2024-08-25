Paige Spiranac revs up NASCAR fans' hearts as she serves as honorary pace car rider at Daytona

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac made her way to the NASCAR track on Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Spiranac was at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. She was named the honorary pace car rider and event official for the race. American Olympians Bobby Finke and Parker Valby were also with Spiranac. Finke was named the official starter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Spiranac may not have the Olympic prowess, but she brought the NASCAR Cup Series to the attention of her 4 million Instagram and 1.6 million TikTok followers.

In a recap posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Spiranac called her night at the track "incredible." She was in the passenger seat of the pace car ahead of the race.

"I am emotional because that was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done," she said in a video. "To hear the cars as they come flying by me right now. … Oh my god!"

NASCAR PLAYOFF PICTURE: WHO IS IN, WHO WILL EMERGE FROM BUBBLE CHAOS AT DARLINGTON

Spiranac also got to witness an intense race with a ton of playoff implications on the line.

Harrison Burton picked up the first victory of his Cup series career. He did it as his father, former NASCAR star Jeff Burton, called the race on NBC.

There were also a handful of crashes with less than 10 laps to go.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Josh Berry and Michael McDowell saw their chances of winning at Daytona go down the tubes as they were involved in scary wrecks.