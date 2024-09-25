Padres turn triple play to end game, clinch playoff berth: 'It's shocking'

The San Diego Padres on Tuesday night clinched a playoff berth in one of the most dramatic ways possible

The Padres led 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium and already scored a run to cut their deficit to two. The bases were loaded with Miguel Rojas at the plate and Shohei Ohtani on deck. Then, the unthinkable happened.

Rojas grounded into a game-ending triple play, started by third baseman Manny Machado. He stepped on third base and threw the ball around the horn to end the game.

"It's shocking," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said afterward. "It's the least likely outcome."

San Diego picked up its 91st win of the season and moved to within two games of the National League West division lead, which is held by the Dodgers with five games left on the year.

The Padres raved about the win.

"Couldn’t have scripted it any better, man," Padres manager Mike Shildt said. "What a play by Manny, a phenomenal play."

With the play, the Padres joined an exclusive club of teams that have turned a triple play the same day they clinched a postseason berth. They joined the 2020 Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs in 1910 and 1907, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

It was the first Padres triple play since June 10, 2010, against the New York Mets.

"They’re a good frickin’ ballclub on the other side, so we've got to go out there and play better," Machado said of the Dodgers. "We did that tonight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.