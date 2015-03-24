Padres try to secure series victory in Colorado

(SportsNetwork.com) - The San Diego Padres go for a series win over the Colorado Rockies when the two NL West foes resume a three-game set Tuesday at Coors Field.

The Padres took Monday's opener, 6-1, behind strong pitching from Ian Kennedy and a great day at the plate by Chase Headley. Kennedy struck out nine batters and allowed a run in seven innings for the win.

"He was good from pitch one until his last," Padres manager Bud Black said. "He threw the fastball with conviction, really turned it loose."

Headley had four hits, two RBI and scored twice, while Rene Rivera finished 2- for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in San Diego's sixth win in eight tries.

San Diego opened a seven-game road trip on a high note and will send All-Star selection Tyson Ross to the mound Tuesday.

Ross, who will be making his first career trip to the Midsummer Classic, is 7-8 with a 2.93 ERA and halted a five-start winless (0-4) drought in last Wednesday's 3-0 win over Cincinnati.

Ross struck out nine in the three-hit shutout and went the distance for the first time in his career. He has worked six or more innings in 12 of his last 16 starts. Ross is still searching for his first career win over the Rockies and is 0-2 with a 2.75 ERA in five games (3 starts) against them.

Colorado will resume its 11-day, 10-game homestand Tuesday and has lost 18 of the last 21 games.

Drew Stubbs homered to provide the scoring in last night's loss and Tyler Matzek was roughed up on the mound to the tune of five runs and eight hits in six innings.

"I just kept falling behind guys," Matzek said. "That was the biggest thing, I was trying to pick corners and be a little too fine."

The Rockies have allowed at least six runs in four straight games and lost three of four meetings with Los Angeles to start the homestand. They will host Minnesota for three games on this stay.

Colorado will try to even this series with San Diego when Franklin Morales takes the mound. Morales is 4-4 with a 5.51 ERA and has not recorded a decision since a win over Los Angeles on June 7. Morales lasted five innings in Thursday's 3-2 loss to LA and was reached for two runs -- one earned.

Morales has made 15 appearances (2 starts) in his career against the Padres, going 1-2 with three saves and a 4.87 ERA. All of Morales's wins this season have come against NL West opponents and he defeated San Diego back on April 17 at Petco Park with six innings of one-run ball in a 3-1 decision.

The Rockies and Padres have split eight meetings this season.