©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

San Diego Padres

Padres sign star outfielder Jackson Merrill to 9-year contract extension

Merrill finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year race last season

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The San Diego Padres signed star outfielder Jackson Merrill to a nine-year contract extension Wednesday reportedly worth $135 million.

Merrill, 21, last year  finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year race and ninth in the NL MVP race and was named to the NL All-Star team. 

Merrill’s nine-year contract runs from 2026-2034. He gets salaries of $1 million in 2026, $6 million in 2027, $8 million in 2028, $10 million in 2029 and $20 million annually from 2030-34, according to The Associated Press.

Jackson Merrill celebrates

San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park April 1, 2025. (Denis Poroy/Imagn Images)

San Diego has a $21 million option for 2034 that will become a player option at the same salary if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in any season from 2026-34, the AP reported.

Merrill would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency after the 2029 World Series.

In addition to the salary, Merrill will get a hotel suite on team road trips. 

Jackson Merrill and Luis Arraez celebrate

San Diego Padres first baseman Arráez (4) celebrates with center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park March 29, 2025.  (David Frerker/Imagn Images)

Last season, Merrill played in 156 games and hit .292 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and 16 stolen bases while playing strong defense in center field. In seven postseason games, Merrill hit .250 with one home run and five RBIs.

Merrill began his 2025 campaign swinging a hot bat and has hit .400 with one home run and six RBIs, helping to power the Padres to a 6-0 start.

Jason Heyward, Jackson Merrill, and Fernando Tatis Jr. all celebrate

San Diego Padres left fielder Jason Heyward (22), left, Jackson Merrill (3), center, and Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrate after the Padres beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-0 at Petco Park April 1, 2025.  (Denis Poroy/Imagn Images)

With the contract extension for Merrill, the Padres have their center fielder and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. signed through 2034. 

The Padres will look to continue their strong start when they go for a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.