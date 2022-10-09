Mets blare trumpets for Edwin Diaz's entrance down four runs, baseball fans scratch their heads

The New York Mets tried to liven up the crowd down four runs in the top of the eighth inning in Game 3 of their National League wild-card round matchup against the San Diego Padres on Sunday night by blasting Timmy Trumpet’s "Narco."

Mets closer Edwin Diaz came into the game as "Narco" blared. The fiery starting pitcher would allow two more runs to cross the plate and the game would end 6-0 Padres.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baseball fans tuning in to watch the final game of the series were a bit perplexed by the showmanship with the team being down in the game. The ESPN broadcast showed Padres fans enjoying the music.

The Padres won the game behind Joe Musgrove’s stellar performance. He last seven innings, striking out five and allowing just one hit. The relievers behind him would shut the door on the Mets.

Juan Soto and Austin Nola each had two RBI.

METS MAKE UMPIRES CHECK JOE MUSGROVE FOR STICKY SUBSTANCES DOWN FOUR RUNS, PADRES TAKE EXCEPTION

Timmy Trumpet’s "Narco" performance had been the source of jubilation for Mets fans throughout the season. In late August, the Mets had him perform the song live at Citi Field.

Mets superfan Jerry Seinfeld blamed the Mets’ losing streak on Trumpet’s performance. He compared it to when the Mets brought out the Baha Men in the 2000 World Series to perform "Who Let the Dogs Out" at Shea Stadium.

"I blame that stupid Trumpet performance," Seinfeld wrote in the Instagram comments of SNY’s account. "Celebrating in season. We haven’t won anything. Bad mojo."

Seinfeld added: "Same as when the (Baha) Men showed up to play ‘Who Let (the) Dogs Out’ in 2000 WS. Series ended right there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets let the National League East division lead slip away after that moment. The Atlanta Braves would claim the division title and are still in the playoffs at this moment.