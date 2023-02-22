Packers want Aaron Rodgers back on one condition: report

The Green Bay Packers’ offseason game plan currently hangs in limbo with Aaron Rodgers’ decision for next year, which reportedly has them "disgusted."

But a new report conflicts that one from longtime Packers reporter Bob McGinn. NFL Network is hearing the Packers still want Rodgers, who has spent 18 years with the franchise since he was drafted in 2005, back for next season.

On one condition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If he wants to return to Green Bay and as long as he’s fully bought in, the Packers want him back," NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said on the "Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday.

McGinn told the "Go Long" podcast that Packers brass, including president Mark Murphy, GM Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur, believe that Rodgers’ work ethic isn’t the same as it used to be and they have "turned the page."

Pelissero was asked about those comments by Eisen, who couldn’t confirm them.

PACKERS ARE ‘DISGUSTED’ WITH AARON RODGERS, FORMER NFL BEAT WRITER SAYS

But Pelissero did point out how the Packers had faith in Rodgers last year when they accommodated his contract requests.

"I would say nobody has told me they are disgusted with Aaron Rodgers," Pelissero said. "I think that it is natural when you give someone an unprecedented type of contract, basically ripping up the remaining contract and giving him what amounts to a three-year, $150 million-plus deal like they did last year, you’re anticipating you’re gonna get somebody who’s fully bought in and is going to play at a really high level, and it didn’t work out that way in 2022. He had the finger injury that probably impacted him more than people realized at the time, he had some other injuries he played through."

After putting together back-to-back MVP seasons heading into last year, Rodgers had a down year for his standards with 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Green Bay couldn’t defeat the Detroit Lions in the final game of the season, too, which led to Rodgers missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Rodgers struggled to find consistency early in the season with his receivers following the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Injuries to those receivers didn’t help either.

The Packers like how their receivers performed later in the season, though, as Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs felt more comfortable in the NFL in their rookie seasons. Allen Lazard also has big play ability.

‘SENSITIVE’ AARON RODGERS ISN'T CUT OUT FOR NEW YORK, FORMER GIANTS STAR SAYS

It’s just a matter of if Rodgers feels he can continue to play for a Super Bowl in Green Bay with those weapons around him. The Packers don’t have much cap room to work with to add a big-name free agent, so the NFL Draft is likely the only way to bolster the group.

The Packers aren’t the only ones waiting on Rodgers’ decision.

The New York Jets reportedly reached out on a preliminary basis to see where Green Bay stands with a potential trade. They’re in the market for a veteran quarterback, as Zach Wilson hasn’t panned out as they had hoped over the past two years.

The Raiders, who released Derek Carr after nine seasons with the organization, could be looking to get Rodgers to Sin City to team up with Adams again. Rodgers could be intrigued by that with Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s leading rusher last season, as well as Darren Waller, Mack Hollins and Hunter Renfrow to throw to.

Rodgers remains under contract with the Packers, as a $31,623,568 cap hit for the 2023 season, though he is guaranteed $59.465 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show" recently that he is willing to renegotiate with the Packers, or his next team.