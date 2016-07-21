Expand / Collapse search
Packers sign cornerback Warren Gatewood

By | FoxSports
Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Ito Smith runs with the ball as Alcorn State Braves defensive backs Warren Gatewood and Devon Francois close in.

The Green Bay Packers have signed undrafted free-agent cornerback Warren Gatewood, bringing their training-camp roster to 90 players.

The 5-foot-11 Gatewood played 42 games over four seasons at Alcorn State, a Football Championship Subdivision school in Mississippi, recording 117 tackles, 33 passes defensed, eight interceptions and one blocked kick. He recorded three interceptions in the 2015 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Game, returning one for a touchdown.