Packers coach Matt LeFleur unlikely to watch Aaron Rodgers' controversial interview

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday he had no plans to watch Aaron Rodgers’ interview about defending his decision to forgo the coronavirus vaccine.

Rodgers made the stark defense in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" right before LaFleur and Packers players were about to address the media. The Packers’ head coach was asked about Rodgers’ interview and said he would "most likely" not watch it at a later point.

"I have no thought on that right now. My thought lies with our team and finding a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs," LaFleur said.

LaFleur was also asked what he thought about Rodgers saying he was taking ivermectin to treat his COVID symptoms.

"I don’t even know what that word means or what that term is. I mean, I don’t know what you’re trying to get from me," he said.

In a wide-ranging statement on the former NFL punter’s YouTube show, Rodgers took issue with the "woke mob" that was allegedly trying to cancel him for failing to protect himself against the coronavirus as one of the most recognizable faces in sports and the reigning league MVP.

He rattled off several reasons why he chose not to get vaccinated, including an allergy he said he has from an ingredient in mRNA vaccines. He said he also talked to his friend Joe Rogan about the treatments Rogan took when the podcaster was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted one of the medicines he was on was ivermectin.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers told McAfee and his former linebacker teammate A.J. Hawk. "So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

Rodgers took shots at the NFL media for ripping him and made it a point to say he would’ve explained himself if anyone asked him to explain what he meant when he said he was immunized. Additionally, he said he was allergic to some of the ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and chose not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to some of its side effects.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther. … I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself, and I'm very proud of the research that went into that," the Packers star added.

Rodgers is set to miss the game against the Chiefs and hopes to be back for the Seattle Seahawks matchup next weekend. Jordan Love is expected to start.