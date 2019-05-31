New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur tears Achilles playing basketball: reports

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reportedly suffered a torn Achilles while playing basketball Wednesday.

LaFleur was playing a game of knockout at the basketball court at Lambeau Field, according to NFL.com.

He will undergo surgery Sunday and was urged to have surgery as soon as possible, ESPN reported. He will reportedly coach the rest of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp from a cart.

The 39-year-old first-year head coach was spotted actively participating at organized team activities earlier this week, practicing with some defensive backs. ESPN reported that LaFleur was also playing quarterback during rookie minicamp earlier in the offseason.

The Packers hired LaFleur as the team’s next head coach to replace Mike McCarthy, who was fired in the middle of the 2018 season.

LaFleur previously spent time as the quarterback coach for the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Falcons and was the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.