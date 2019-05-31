New York Giants' Cody Latimer helps Ohio tornado victims

New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer traveled to Ohio on Wednesday to help aid victims who were affected by a deadly tornado that devastated the area.

Latimer, who is from Dayton and still has relatives living in the area, donated food and supplies and helped provide shelter for some of the victims who were affected, according to WHIO-TV.

At least one person was killed and 90 others were injured in the severe weather.

Latimer was practicing with the Giants during voluntary organized team activities earlier this week before making the trip to the Dayton area, according to NJ.com.

He focused his trip on helping single mothers affected by the weather, the Dayton Daily News reported. Latimer and his brother were raised by a single mom after their father died in 2005 from cancer.

Latimer is entering his second full season with the Giants. He played in six games for New York last season, recording 11 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown. Previously, he spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos.