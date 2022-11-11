Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers lose another first-rounder for rest of season

The Packers also lost Rashan Gary for the season this week

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers prepare for showdown in NFL week 10 Video

Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers prepare for showdown in NFL week 10

FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Greg Olsen previews the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers matchup and weighs in on whether the Cowboys will try to sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

The Green Bay Packers' season has gone from bad to worse with yet another loss of a first-round defensive player.

The 3-6 Packers have now likely lost cornerback Eric Stokes for the season, head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

Stokes suffered knee and ankle injuries in a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit Nov. 6, 2022.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit Nov. 6, 2022. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Packers selected Stokes in the first round last year with the 29th overall pick out of Georgia, and he became a starter for them early last season. He earned his first NFL start in Week 3 of 2021 and started in every game since.

He played like a first-rounder last year, and quarterbacks completed just 49.5% of their passes when throwing in his direction. He had 14 pass breakups in his rookie season.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit Nov. 6, 2022.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit Nov. 6, 2022. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TRAVIS AND JASON KELCE SOUND OFF ON TURF FIELDS: 'TAKE CARE OF YOUR PLAYERS, MAN'

This season has been a different story. He's been targeted 25 times and has allowed 20 receptions without breaking up a pass. He recorded 26 tackles in nine games after registering 55 in 16 games last year.

The Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary to a torn ACL Sunday. Gary was a first-round selection by Green Bay in 2019.

Eric Stokes of the Green Bay Packers is helped by medical staff after sustaining an injury in the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit.

Eric Stokes of the Green Bay Packers is helped by medical staff after sustaining an injury in the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers are on a five-game losing streak, the first time they've lost at least five straight since 2008. This week, they host the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys.