The Green Bay Packers are heading to the playoffs, and cornerback Jaire Alexander wanted to show his excitement for it during a live broadcast outside Lambeau Field on Monday morning following the team’s win over the Chicago Bears that secure their spot.

But here’s the hilarious catch: The reporter, Emily Roberts from WBAY, didn’t know a Packers player bombed her broadcast shot.

Instead, Roberts believed Alexander was simply a big Packers fan that was excited for the team’s Wild Card Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this upcoming Sunday.

"I’m just here to tell you, ‘Pack is back!’" Alexander said, while adding his "seatbelt" celebration that many cornerbacks in the NFL do following a pass breakup.

That’s all Alexander said before jumping off camera. Then, came Roberts’ response.

"You heard it from a fan right here: Pack is back!" she said.

Roberts also mentioned that tickets were ranging from $200 to "thousands of dollars on Ticketmaster" for the game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Playoffs tickets are always going for top dollar, especially with these two rabid fan bases that travel well outside their home stadiums. Of course, Cowboys fans will be sure to fill their home turf, but there is surely going to be a mix of green and yellow among the crowd.

Alexander has been known to be a natural content creator when the camera is in his face — good and bad for the Packers. However, this is certainly a good one as he's showing his enthusiasm for some playoff football.

Dallas secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC after defeating the Washington Commanders on Sunday, meaning they are guaranteed two home playoff games if they make it that far.

Meanwhile, the Packers have the No. 7 seed in the conference, the final wild card berth that will force them to play on the road throughout the postseason.

Nonetheless, the group, led by players like Alexander and quarterback Jordan Love, is confident they can upset their opponents and make somewhat of a Cinderella run, starting with the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott & Co. won’t be an easy task, as that offense has clicked in recent weeks to the point where they usurped the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East throne. Now, they’ll look to break the stigma of not being able to finish the job, as they haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1995.

Either way, Alexander is ready to help his team break some Cowboys fans hearts just like many other players wishing to move on past Super Wild Card Weekend in a few days.