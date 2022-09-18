Packers cut Bears' attempted comeback short to beat NFC North rivals again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears.

The Bears made a run at a comeback, but the Green Bay Packers stopped them twice at the goal line to keep it a two-possession game late, and coasted to a 27-10 win.

The Bears actually scored the first touchdown of the game, taking their momentum from last week’s upset over the San Francisco 49ers straight to Lambeau Field. But the Packers scored three unanswered touchdowns to close out the half, while Green Bay’s defense started to show up.

Aaron Jones scored two of the Packers’ touchdowns, while Allen Lazard scored the other in his 2022 debut.

At halftime, the Packers had 233 total yards of offense, 164 of them through the air from Aaron Rodgers – the Bears had 84. After their touchdown on their first drive, the Bears went three-and-out on their next three, as Green Bay led 24-7 at the half.

And they did the same on their first drive of the second half, but the Packers fumbled, giving the Bears their first scoring opportunity since their first drive, but they had to settle for a field goal, and cut the lead to 24-10.

The Bears forced another punt at the start of the fourth quarter, hoping they can join in on the comeback fun from earlier, and the Bears’ run game became a force.

David Montgomery ran for 14 yards, and after a sack, he took another one for 22 yards. Khalil Herbert then had a 27-yard rush to put the Bears in the red zone. But on both third and fourth and goal, Justin Fields was stopped inside the one-yard line to give the Packers the ball.

The game plan for Chicago was clearly to run the ball - entering their final drive, Fields had nine pass attempts, while the Bears had 27 rushes (eight of them were from Fields).

With 2:21 left in the game, they had no choice but to throw - his first pass was off target, and his next was intercepted.

Rodgers completed 19 of 25 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns, while Aaron Jones ran for 132 yards on 15 carries.

Fields was 7-for-11 for just 70 yards - only two Bears had more than one catch (Equanimeous St. Brown and Montgomery), and nobody had more than two. Montgomery finished with 122 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Rodgers is now 24-5 against the Bears in his career.

The Packers (1-1) will head down to Tampa Bay for a 2020 NFC Championship Game rematch against the 2-0 Buccaneers, while the Bears will host the Houston Texans (0-1-1).