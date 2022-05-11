Packers, Cowboys to play on FOX in Week 10 in Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Green Bay Packers in what will be Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field for the first time since he was let go during the 2018 season.

The game will take place on Nov. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET during Week 10 of the NFL season.

The matchup was exclusively revealed on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning.

"America’s Game of the Week, it should be exciting. First of all, you got two playoff teams. You got Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, plus Mike McCarthy – the head coach. He’s returning to Green Bay to a team where he won a Super Bowl. It should be a great ball game," said Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Cowboys before he became a broadcaster on FOX’s NFL pregame show.

McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006 to 2018 before he was fired after Week 13 of the season. He guided the Packers to one Super Bowl title during the 2011 season but was never able to replicate that feat.

Green Bay has been close to getting back to the Super Bowl since hiring Matt LaFleur but have yet to break through the NFC Championship Game to get there.

Dallas will be looking to rectify a disappointing season that ended on a much-maligned scramble from Prescott against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild card round. The 49ers went on to beat the Packers in the divisional round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the conference title game.

The full schedule release will be broadcast on FS1 and the NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.