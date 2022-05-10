Tom Brady to join FOX Sports once playing career is over

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady has a plan for when he finally decides to call it a career.

Once he truly decides to hang up his cleats for the final time, Brady will join FOX Sports as a lead analyst for the premier game of the NFL weekend and will broadcast alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement on a FOX earnings call Tuesday morning. Murdoch called it a long-term commitment.

"It will be a stellar and exciting television career," Murdoch said, "but that’s up to him to make that choice when he sees fit."

The Burkhardt and Brady tandem will be the likely replacement for Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who bolted for ESPN during the offseason.

TOM BRADY GETS 'HONEST' WITH HIS FOLLOWERS ABOUT THE TUCK RULE GAME

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers," the seven-time Super Bowl champion tweeted.

The path Brady is taking isn’t out of the norm.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees agreed to join NBC as an analyst before he officially retired from the NFL.

Brady initially indicated he was going to retire from the NFL in February after the Tampa By Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.

Brady nonetheless had one of his best statistical seasons in 2021. He finished with a career-high 5,316 passing yards to go with 43 touchdown passes. It was the first time in his career he threw 40 or more touchdown passes in consecutive seasons. It was only the third time he threw 40 or more passes in a single season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady is already considered one of the greatest football players of all time. He remains the league's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth-quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his fiercest rivals, Peyton Manning.

Fox News' Paul Conner contributed to this report.