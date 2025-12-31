Packers claim All-Pro cornerback following turbulent end with Cowboys: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs was waived Tuesday, but the 27-year-old appeared to find a new home.

The Green Bay Packers reportedly claimed Diggs, trying to give a boost to their secondary ahead of the playoffs. The Packers are locked in as the No. 7 seed in the NFC regardless of Week 18 results.

Diggs has dealt with injuries and underperformance in the last few seasons, but he and the Cowboys also had a Christmas Day dispute. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer reportedly denied his cornerback’s request to remain in Maryland after the team’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Diggs’ family lives in the area, and he wanted to spend the holiday with them. Trevon is the brother of Stefon, who recently found himself in legal troubles.

Trevon looked like he was going to be a big part of the Cowboys’ secondary for a long time just a couple of years ago. In 2021, Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions and was named first-team All-Pro.

The following season, Diggs was named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season after hauling in three interceptions. Diggs reportedly signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension at the beginning of training camp in 2023.

However, Diggs has not been on the field nearly as much after signing the contract. In 2021 and 2022, he played 16 and 17 games, respectively, whereas in 2023 he played just two games because he tore his ACL in a September practice.

Diggs played 11 games in 2024 but was unable to recapture his form and was eventually placed on injured reserve to have another procedure on his surgically repaired knee.

In 2025, Diggs played eight games, and he spent time on IR with a knee injury, the same knee that had been surgically repaired, and with a concussion. The concussion stemmed from an accident at home.

In eight games in 2025, Diggs recorded 25 combined tackles with no interceptions. In 66 career games, all with the Cowboys, the former Alabama cornerback has 20 interceptions, 63 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 240 combined tackles.

The Packers owe Diggs $472,000 for his base salary, plus an additional $58,823 if he is active for Week 18. There is no guaranteed money in his contract beyond this season.

The Packers (9-6-1) play the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

