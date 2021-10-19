Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers says he was a target of 'PC woke culture' following interaction with Bears fans

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

During the Packers-Bears showdown on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t holding back.

The reigning NFL MVP scored on a six-yard rushing touchdown with four minutes and 30 seconds to go in the fourth quarter against his NFC North rivals on Sunday afternoon, and he decided to let out a few choice words for the home fans at Soldier Field.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

"I've owned you all my f---ing life!" Rodgers shouted at the Bears fans with his teammates surrounding him after the touchdown. "I own you. I still own you."

Rodgers improved to a 22-5 career record against the Bears, and during an appearance on the "Pac McAfee Show" on Tuesday, he shared his thoughts on a fan giving him "the double bird." He discussed the fan interaction, saying it's "the state of our culture … this woke PC culture."

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS HAS CHOICE WORDS FOR BEARS FANS AFTER TD

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. ((AP Photo/David Banks))

"There’s a PC woke culture that exists," Rodgers told Pat McAfee. "And there’s a cancel culture at the same time, and it’s based on people’s own feelings of maybe personal [misery] or distaste for their own situations or life or just the enjoyment of holding other people down underneath their thumb."

Rodgers said that he was the target of "PC woke culture" when he took time away from football during the offseason. He felt like he was characterized as "selfish and entitled" because he missed minicamp, and his relationship with the organization deteriorated in a matter of a few weeks.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles under pressure from Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. ((AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast))

"Pick a topic, from my family to my leadership style. … They run with these stories, and when I respond to it … then I’m being sensitive," Rodgers explained. 

"There’s a game within the game. If the player abides by the rules of the game, he’s part of the game. The rules of the game are: You must acquiesce with the woke mob at all times. However, when you live above the game, the game does not exist, and that’s where I’m at."

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com