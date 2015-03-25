Pacers hoping to use disappointment of Game 7 blowout as motivation for bright future

The Indiana Pacers head into this offseason with big plans.

After winning their first division title in nine years, pushing defending champion Miami to the brink of elimination and coming within one victory of making their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2000, one of the league's youngest teams will do everything it can to remain a long-term title contender.

First, the Pacers must sort some things out.

The top summer priorities will be re-signing free agent forward David West and determining what to do with injured swingman Danny Granger. The other big concern is improving the bench.

Despite the season-ending blowout in Game 7, Paul George, the league's Most Improved Player, insists the lessons Indiana learned Monday night will only make them better.