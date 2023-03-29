Expand / Collapse search
White Sox prospect shares emotional moment with mother after making 2023 roster

Colas expected to start in right field against Houston Astros on Opening Day Thursday

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Getting called up to the big leagues is every young MLB prospect's dream, and Chicago White Sox outfielder Oscar Colas learned he made the team out of spring training.

Trying to wrap his head around all the hard work that got him to this point, he knew who he had to tell the great news to other than his teammates. 

His mother.

Oscar Colas of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch-Glendale on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Oscar Colas of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch-Glendale on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (David Durochik/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The White Sox posted the moment Colas learned the great news, and he was caught by surprise when a camera was on him after coming out of an office. A big smile on his face, he said in Spanish, "I still can't believe it."

After hugging a couple teammates and letting them know he will be heading with them to Houston for the season opener against the Astros on Thursday, Luis Robert Jr. told him what he needed to do. 

"Call your mom," Robert said. 

Colas's mother was quick to answer. 

"Mom, I made the team," Colas says right as her face appears on the screen. 

Hearing that news sent immediate tears of joy to her face.

"Oh my gosh, I was praying to God for that! Oh, I’m going to cry. Thank God, that is so great. Congratulations son, congratulations," she yells in Spanish.

Oscar Colas #76 of the Chicago White Sox grounds out in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during a Spring Training game at Surprise Stadium on March 08, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona.

Oscar Colas #76 of the Chicago White Sox grounds out in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during a Spring Training game at Surprise Stadium on March 08, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old earned his spot after hitting .262 with three homers, six RBI and 17 hits in 65 at-bats during spring training.

He's expected to be the team's starting right fielder after beating out Gavin Sheets in their spring training competition. Andrew Benintendi joined Robert in the outfield after signing with Chicago as a free agent, and Eloy Jimenez is expected to mainly be in a designated hitter role. 

The White Sox signed Colas to a $2.7 million deal in January 2022 after he spent three years splitting time between his home country Cuba’s Series Nacional and Japan’s Western League from 2017-2019.

Colas fast-tracked his way through the minors last year, starting in High-A and ending the year in Triple-A.

Between the three teams last season, Colas slashed .314/.371/.524, including a 12-for-31 stint in Triple-A with two homers, two doubles and four RBI in seven games. That earned him an invitation to spring training, and he didn’t waste it. 

Now that he is on the team, Colas’s mother knows it’s a long journey ahead, so she gave some advice.

Oscar Colas #76 of the Chicago White Sox gestures while rounding the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of the Spring Training Game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.

Oscar Colas #76 of the Chicago White Sox gestures while rounding the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of the Spring Training Game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

"Keep working hard to stay there."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.