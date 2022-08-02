Orioles trade 2 stars amid wild-card chase, fans split on deadline deals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Orioles are in contention for the playoffs.

Heading into Tuesday, the Orioles were 52-51 and 2 ½ games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final American League wild-card spot.

The Orioles won 10 straight in July and finished 16-9 for the month.

The team's playoff contention coupled with its moves before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline drew mixed reviews on social media.

Trey Mancini, who was the 2021 American League Player of the Year after a comeback from colon cancer, was traded to the Houston Astros Monday as part of a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was batting .268 with a .751 OPS and 10 home runs in 98 games.

On Tuesday, the Orioles dealt reliever Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins in what figures to be a huge blow to Baltimore's bullpen. López was an All-Star for the first time this season and has a 1.68 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 19 saves.

Both players are now with division leaders and will contend for the World Series, while the Orioles open themselves up for a struggle down the stretch.

Some fans expressed their frustrations with the Orioles while others were expressing support for general manager Mike Elias as the franchise continues a rebuild.

It’s been a while since the Orioles made the playoffs or won at least 75 games, let alone sniffed a World Series appearance. Their 52 wins this season equal their win total from last season. They are on track for their most wins since 2017, when they won 75.

The Orioles are still in playoff contention, a few games behind the Mariners. The Orioles last made the playoffs in 2016 and the American League Championship Series in 2014. The team hasn’t won or been to a World Series since 1983.

But Baltimore appears to be building toward a strong future.

Highly touted catcher Adley Rutschman has started to get some experience in the big leagues. Cedric Mullins was a silver slugger and an All-Star last season. Kyle Bradish has seen some time on the mound but still needs some work. The team also has prospects like third baseman Coby Mayo, outfielder Colton Cowser and pitcher Carter Baumler.

The Orioles also got a haul of picks in return for Mancini and Lopez.

Right-handed pitchers Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott were acquired in the Mancini deal. Right-handed pitchers Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez and left-handed pitchers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas were acquired in the Lopez deal.

The team is built for the future, but the future may have to wait a bit longer.