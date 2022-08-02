Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Twins
Published

MLB trade deadline 2022: Twins acquire All-Star closer Jorge López from Orioles

The Orioles received four pitching prospects in return

By Ryan Canfield | Fox News
The Minnesota Twins acquired All-Star closer Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday

In exchange, the Orioles received right-handed pitchers Yennier Cano and Juan Nuñez and left-handed pitchers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas.

López has posted a sparkling 1.68 ERA and 19 saves to go along with a 4-6 record. López had been a starter his whole career with the Royals and Orioles before moving to the bullpen last year in late August.

Jorge Lopez of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, July 23, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jorge Lopez of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, July 23, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Since López moved to the bullpen, he has posted a 1.75 ERA over 56 ⅔ innings of work.

The Twins hold a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and will slot López into a bullpen that ranks 13th in the league with a 3.84 bullpen ERA.

While López has struggled in the month of July, pitching to a 4.76 ERA over 12 appearances, he is still a difference-maker in the back of the Twins bullpen.

Jorge Lopez of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 29, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jorge Lopez of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 29, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Orioles have had a breakout season as they continue to rebuild. They are 52-51 and fourth in the AL East and 2.5 games behind the Mariners for the second wild card spot in the American League.

Despite that, the Orioles have traded away fan-favorite Trey Mancini and now López. 

Jorge Lopez of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, July 26, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jorge Lopez of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, July 26, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Orioles are trading from an area of strength. Their bullpen has been key to their success this year. The Orioles have the 4th best bullpen ERA in baseball with a 3.03 ERA and have multiple options to replace López as the closer.

The Orioles will face the Texas Rangers in their first game post trade deadline, while the Twins face the Detroit Tigers.

Ryan Canfield is a college associate for Fox News Digital.