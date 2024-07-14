Expand / Collapse search
Orioles capitalize on bizarre Yankees fielding mistakes to pull off incredible victory

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Baltimore Orioles pulled off an improbable win over the New York Yankees on Sunday, capitalizing on their opponents’ ninth-inning mistakes to score three runs.

Baltimore entered the final half-inning down 5-3 as the Yankees went up with a three-run inning of their own.

Yankees reliever Clay Holmes came into the game to close the door. Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers started the inning with a single, then Colton Cowser grounded into a fielder’s choice, leading to a Stowers force-out at second base.

Cedric Mullins gets a Gatorade bath

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins gets doused after hitting a two-run walk-off double to beat the New York Yankees, July 14, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore first baseman Ryan O’Hearn walked to put two runners on base, but they went down to their final out as Gunner Henderson struck out looking. Adley Rutschman walked to load the bases, and that’s when chaos happened.

Ryan Mountcastle hit a grounder to Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who bobbled the ball and allowed a run to score. Cedric Mullins then hit a shot toward left fielder Alex Verdugo, who misjudged the play. The ball went over Verdugo’s head, and he fell trying to get to it as two runs came around to score.

The Orioles won the game, 6-5.

Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins, left, celebrates with Anthony Santander (25) after Mullins hit a two-run walk-off double to beat the New York Yankees, July 14, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Volpe was the Yankees’ lone error of the game and his 10th of the season, and it proved to be the most costly as the game could have ended if he fielded it cleanly.

Still, Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism about how the team has played in recent weeks despite a cold stretch.

"Frankly, it’s no secret it’s been a rough few weeks for us. As much as we try and stay in that even keel, and I think we do a good job of that, we’re still human, and you feel those rough parts of the season, and it hurts a little more when you wake up when things aren’t going well," he said, per NJ.com.

"I think the important thing is to always acknowledge what you’re going through. We haven’t played great the last few weeks, but the big picture is we’re pretty spot-on how we played for the most part to put us in a position that we’re in control of the script now moving towards the second half. It’s in our hands, and that’s a result of how we played in this first half."

Aaron Judge walks

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge trots to first base during the fifth inning against the Orioles in Baltimore on July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander and Henderson each had home runs in the game. Mullins pinch-hit for Santander and came home with the game-winning run. Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham and first baseman Ben Rice had home runs as well.

Baltimore moved to 58-38 with the win. New York fell to 58-40.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.