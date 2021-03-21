Oral Roberts upsets Florida to advance to Sweet 16 of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Oral Roberts University upset Florida in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketbal Tournament on Sunday night, 81-78, and became the first No. 15 seed to make it to the Sweet 16 since 2013.

Kevin Obanor’s 28 points and Max Abmas’ 26 points helped the Golden Eagles push past the No. 7 Gators. Obanor added 11 rebounds and four rebounds while Abmas had seven assists to his credit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeShang Weaver made a three-pointer to give the Golden Eagles a two-point lead with 2:10 to play in the game. Obanor added a free throw down the stretch.

Tre Mann missed the game-tying three-pointer and Scottie Lewis’ offensive rebound and game-tying attempt also failed.

Before Friday night’s upset victory, Oral Roberts hadn’t won a tournament game since 1974. After that win, the team had been in four other NCAA Tournaments but had lost in the first round. Oral Roberts’ victory against Ohio State turned things around.

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT 2021: SOUTH REGION MATCHUPS, SCHEDULE & MORE

Oral Roberts’ largest lead in the game was three points. The Golden Eagles had to come back from 12 down to win the game. Florida also outrebounded Oral Roberts, 37-24.

Four Gators players were in double figures in the game.

Mann had 19 points, Noah Locke had 17 points, Colin Castleton had 14 points and Tyree Appleby also had 14 points. Florida only went three deep into their bench in the victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oral Roberts will face No. 3 Arkansas next week.