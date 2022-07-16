Open Championship 2022: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry send crowds into frenzy with eagles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry wowed the crowd at the Open Championship with incredible shots during the third round Saturday.

Lowry’s display on the Old Course at St. Andrews came on the ninth and 10th holes during the tournament and before McIlroy got the crowd roaring after a bunker shot.

Lowry was in the rough on the ninth hole when he hit the ball just right. It got enough speed on the green to go into the cup. He raised his arms as he celebrated the eagle. But he wasn’t finished.

He holed out again on 10 for eagle. He received a big cheer from the crowd in the gallery as he celebrated the two shots.

McIlroy received his own cheers a bit later.

He was in the bunker for his second shot on the 10th hole and somehow lifted the ball enough to get it onto the green and into the cup for an eagle. At that point, he had taken the lead from Viktor Hovland.

Lowry finished his third round in contention for the lead. He had three birdies and four bogeys during the round but still shot a 69. He was 7-under par for the tournament.

McIlroy was still vying with Hovland for the lead by the time Lowry’s round was over. Before the eagle, he had three birdies and saved par the rest of the way.