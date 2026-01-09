Olympic medalist suffers serious injuries after 'death-defying' skateboarding stunt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Olympic medalist and 13-time X Games winner suffered serious head injuries after a stunt went wrong.

Nyjah Huston, who won bronze in Paris in 2024, said he suffered a fractured skull and eye socket.

"A harsh reminder how death-defying skating massive rails can be…" Huston wrote in an Instagram post which included a photo of himself in a hospital bed. "Taking it one day at a time. I hope yall had a better new years then me. We live to fight another day."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The post also featured Huston being treated by first responders and friends, along with another photo showing a large black-and-blue mark on Huston’s eye.

Numerous skating legends showed their support for Huston, who is considered one of the best skateboarders in the United States today.

BROCK PURDY SAYS 49ERS HAVE A ‘CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDER’ ENTERING PLAYOFFS AFTER MISSING LAST SEASON

"Been watching @nyjah grow up into one of the best skaters to ever do it and it amazes me the amount of grit this kid has," Shaun White shared on his Instagram story, via Pro Football Network. "You got this brother. Heal quick!"

Even Tony Hawk shared well-wishes on Huston's Instagram post.

"Heavy. Stay strong; we know you’ll be back," the skateboarding legend wrote.

"Man.. prayers for healing brother!" added Ryan Sheckler.

It is unknown whether Huston was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Huston has seven gold medals and five silvers in world championships. He has not competed since the 2024 Olympics, but the California native has his eyes set on the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.