Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olympics

Olympic medalist suffers serious injuries after 'death-defying' skateboarding stunt

'A harsh reminder how death defying skating massive rails can be'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Olympic medalist and 13-time X Games winner suffered serious head injuries after a stunt went wrong.

Nyjah Huston, who won bronze in Paris in 2024, said he suffered a fractured skull and eye socket.

"A harsh reminder how death-defying skating massive rails can be…" Huston wrote in an Instagram post which included a photo of himself in a hospital bed. "Taking it one day at a time. I hope yall had a better new years then me. We live to fight another day."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Nyjah Huston

Nyjah Huston of the United States competes in the men’s street prelims during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at La Concorde 3.  (Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports)

The post also featured Huston being treated by first responders and friends, along with another photo showing a large black-and-blue mark on Huston’s eye.

Numerous skating legends showed their support for Huston, who is considered one of the best skateboarders in the United States today.

Nyjah Huston Celebrates

Nyjah Huston of Team USA reacts at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

BROCK PURDY SAYS 49ERS HAVE A ‘CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDER’ ENTERING PLAYOFFS AFTER MISSING LAST SEASON

"Been watching @nyjah grow up into one of the best skaters to ever do it and it amazes me the amount of grit this kid has," Shaun White shared on his Instagram story, via Pro Football Network. "You got this brother. Heal quick!"

Even Tony Hawk shared well-wishes on Huston's Instagram post.

"Heavy. Stay strong; we know you’ll be back," the skateboarding legend wrote.

"Man.. prayers for healing brother!" added Ryan Sheckler.

It is unknown whether Huston was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Nyjah Huston celebrates

Nyjah Huston, of the United States, celebrates during the men's skateboard street final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Huston has seven gold medals and five silvers in world championships. He has not competed since the 2024 Olympics, but the California native has his eyes set on the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue