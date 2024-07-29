Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Jagger Eaton, Nyjah Huston medal in men's street skateboarding at Paris Olympics

Japan's Yuto Horigome won gold

Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston picked up silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s skateboarding street final on Monday afternoon at the Paris Olympics.

Eaton and Huston each had a shot at the gold medal on their final tricks. But neither competitor could complete one. They were able to medal anyway.

Yuto Horigome skates

Yuto Horigome won the gold in the men's skateboard street final at the Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Japan’s Yuto Horigome scored a 97.08 on his final trick and was able to catapult himself to the gold medal for the second straight Olympics.

Eaton was able to move up in the podium from the 2020 Olympics. He was a bronze medalist in Tokyo, the first time skateboarding was on the Olympics menu. Eaton finished below Horigome and Brazil’s Kelvin Hoeffler.

Jagger Eaton celebrates

Jagger Eaton celebrates landing a trick during the men's skateboard preliminaries at the Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Horigome finished with 281.14 and Eaton with a 281.04. Had Eaton landed his final trick, he likely would have won a gold medal.

Huston won his first medal at the Olympics. Last year, Huston advanced to the finals after finishing in third in the semis. He ended up in seventh place out of eight in the final.

Nyjah Huston celebrates

Nyjah Huston during the men's skateboard street final at the Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It’s the first Olympic medals of the day for the Americans. Several events had already taken place.

