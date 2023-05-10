Olympic gold medalist says mom challenged her before viral race at son’s school: ‘You can’t be serious girl!’

Three-time Olympic gold medalist ​​​​ Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce went viral in March after a video of her dusting the other moms in her son’s class during a friendly race began circulating online.

But now, the accomplished Jamaican sprinter revealed that one mom was bold enough to challenge her in the days leading up to the race.

Fraser-Pryce, largely considered one of the best in her sport with eight Olympic medals and 10 world championship gold medals, said in an interview with The Guardian this week that one of the parents competing in her son’s school sports day was "coming for me."

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST SPRINTER LEAVES MOMS OF SON'S CLASSMATES IN THE DUST DURING FRIENDLY RACE

"Two weeks beforehand she started sending me photos of her working out in the gym. And then she told me she was coming for me!" Fraser-Pryce told the outlet. "I was like, ‘You can’t be serious girl!’"

"And when we got to sports day, she even started giving me the eyes, trying to psych me out."

No stranger to pressure, Fraser-Pryce said she was fairly unmoved by the friendly taunting – that is until her son finished third in one event and her husband failed to place in another.

"Imagine leaving with a bronze medal and a fourth place," she said. "It wouldn’t have looked good. So I just had to show up. I had to preserve my name."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The video, which went viral in March, showed Fraser-Pryce not only winning the race but also crossing the finish line while her competitors just barely reached the halfway point.

At 36, Fraser-Pryce shows no signs of slowing down, and she still has her eyes set on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I still think that I am at the door of something amazing, and if I still feel good and training is going really well, why should I stop?" she told the outlet. "A lot of people say, finish on a high. That’s good. But I only want to finish when I cross the line knowing I have given it everything. Then it will be time to quit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following her sixth nomination, Fraser-Pryce was honored with the Sportswoman of the Year award this week, following another year of success that saw her win the 100-meter gold at the World Athletics Championships for the fifth time.

She called her latest win "one of the greatest honors of my career."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.