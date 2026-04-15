Olympic gold medalist's divorce takes ugly turn as private emails, online insults emerge: 'Tip of the iceberg'

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An Olympic gold medalist's divorce is rearing its ugly head.

Ryan Lochte and his estranged wife, Kayla Reid, announced last summer they would be getting a divorce after seven years of marriage.

They have three children together, and Lochte has since been dating Molly Gillihan.

And it's becoming pretty clear the women are not fond of each other — nor is Lochte fond of his estranged wife.

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In an Instagram story posted by Reid, Lochte allegedly emailed Reid that his new girlfriend is a "ten times better mother" than she is.

"Look at the offer I just sent to your lawyer and move on with your gold digging life," the former swimmer appeared to say in his email with the subject line, "Re: Kids."

"This is what I deal with every. single. day," Reid wrote above the email on her Instagram story, via the New York Post.

"This is after I checked in on our 2 year old with strep throat. This is the tip of the iceberg and I am exhausted. My heart goes out to anyone navigating a similar situation. Tired of being continuously disrespected behind closed doors. Literally 2/1000 messages."

That prompted Gillihan to call Reid a "child," while adding harsh allegations about one of the children.

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"My response? Every text and every DM... Every magazine. I’m sorry, I don’t follow Ryan’s ex on insta. I really try and just stay focused on our kids when we have them. But you (Kayla Rae Reid Lochte) or whatever name you chose.... dropped your two year old off with us covered in throw up, no pants, and rushed off as fast as you could to your girls weekend in Miami," Gillihan wrote on a story post.

"You’re a CHILD And I’m exhausted of YOUR false narrative. Your followers love it and crave it. Your lies are for them. Keep it up girl. They’re putty in your hands! Meanwhile, I’ll love on your kids and mine until my last breath."

Lochte and Reid announced in June they would be divorcing after seven years of marriage "after deep prayer and reflection," she said. They have three children together.

"This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we've come to the difficult decision to end our marriage. I'm deeply grateful for the life we've built together and especially for the love we share for our three children," Lochte wrote on Instagram .

"I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I've been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing - not from fresh, open wounds," Reid wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Sometimes we face trials we didn't choose or see coming. And in those moments, we're forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I've come to understand that staying isn't always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love - for those around me and for myself."

The divorce appeared to turn sour, though, after Reid posted about "betrayal" weeks after their announcement.

The couple got engaged in 2016, the same year Lochte was involved in a controversial incident at a gas station during the Rio Olympics. Lochte initially claimed he and his teammates were robbed at gunpoint, but it was determined those with the guns were actually security guards at a gas station where the swimmers had urinated outside a bathroom.

Lochte eventually lost four major sponsorships, and USA Swimming suspended him for 10 months.

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Lochte won his sixth and final medal in Rio, a gold as part of the 4x200-meter freestyle. Reid was the Playboy Playmate of the Month for July 2015.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

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