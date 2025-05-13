Livvy Dunne dazzles as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Dunne was ecstatic Tuesday after seeing her first-ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

Dunne graced one of the four covers for the 2025 issue, and she was in a celebratory mood on social media.

"Woke up a 2025 Sports Illustrated cover model!" the 22-year-old former LSU gymnast wrote on X.

Dunne dazzled in an animal-print bikini by Reina Olga for her cover, which was shot in Bermuda.

The other cover models are Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, accomplished actress Salma Hayek and entrepreneur Lauren Chan.

Dunne also shared the cover on her Instagram story, captioning the post, "I’m a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl!"

Dunne has been featured in the previous two Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editions, and she's excited to see herself on the cover for the first time.

She has appeared alongside other swimsuit models in New York this week to promote the new edition, which included a stop at Citi Field for the New York Mets-Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Dunne is the girlfriend of Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes, who got the start on Monday night in Queens. He went six innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and three walks, while striking out six batters. The Pirates fell to the Mets, 4-3.

Before the game, swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Xandra Pohl all threw ceremonial first pitches. Dunne decided not to participate.

Dunne recently wrapped up her LSU Tigers gymnastics career after the program failed to repeat as a national champion late last month.

The New Jersey native posted a montage of images from her gymnastics career, from the time she was a toddler in leotards to the moment she became a national champion.

"'Time flies when you're having fun.' Something said that when you’re enjoying yourself to the point time seems to slip away from you. That’s exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt," Dunne said in the video. "The highs, the lows, making the USA national team and competing for our country. Every risk was worth the reward. Finishing my career over the past five years at the best university in the world has been an incredible journey, and I'm forever grateful.

"Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You were my first love."

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.