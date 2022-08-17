Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin reveals team found punter at 'keg party'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Monday revealed his staff had a very unusual way of recruiting their new punter Charlie Pollock.

There is no encyclopedia of information on Pollock’s athlete page on the Rebels’ athletics website. He was a Nevada recruit in 2020 but did not appear to be on the Wolfpack’s roster. He went to Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, and he was listed at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds. That is about it.

Kiffin told reporters Pollock was found at a "keg party."

"Yeah, I don’t know a whole lot about him. I think he was down at the frat house at a keg party or something where they got him from," Kiffin said. "We’ve got some conditioning work to do with my guy.

"We just said, ‘Hey, someone go find a punter around campus’ and so we found one who actually used to punt in Division 1. You never know."

Ole Miss was among the top schools in the nation on 4th-down conversions. The Rebels converted 63.2% of their 4th-down tries. Ole Miss was 31 for 49.

When the team did punt, Ole Miss averaged about 39.8 yards per punt. Interestingly enough, the team never tried an onside kick in 2021.

Ole Miss starts the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home against Troy at 4 p.m. ET.