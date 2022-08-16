Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Published

Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford stars in perfect HVAC commercial after NIL deal

Crawford may miss some time to start the season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Nebraska freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford signed the perfect name, image and likeness (NIL) deal last month, and recently starred in a commercial for the company he partnered with.

Crawford signed an NIL deal with the Omaha-based HVAC company SOS Heating & Cooling. Given his first name, the deal made a ton of sense.

A Nebraska Football Helmet sits atop an equipment case during the game between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday October 27, 2018 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A Nebraska Football Helmet sits atop an equipment case during the game between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday October 27, 2018 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Friday, he was in his first commercial with SOS Heating & Cooling. The woman in the commercial was so happy for having "Decoldest" air conditioning in the thick of the summer.

"I’m always Decoldest," Crawford says in the spot.

The company posted the commercial on Twitter and the video received more than 3.5 million views.

In announcing the NIL deal in July, SOS Heating & Cooling wrote: "SOS Heating & Cooling is excited to introduce our new spokesperson Huskers WR Decoldest Crawford. If anyone knows which HVAC company is the coldest in Nebraska, it’s him! You’ll be seeing a lot more with him soon."

Crawford went viral during his high school days in Louisiana because of his interesting name. He had nearly 150 catches for more than 2,200 yards during his high school career.

He was a three-star prospect who joined Nebraska out of high school. However, his collegiate debut may have to wait.

Crawford suffered a knee injury last week and coach Scott Frost said Saturday the wide receiver will miss some time.

Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"Decoldest is going to be out for an extended period of time with a knee injury," Frost said, via 247 Sports. "It was in our last scrimmage. It was the only major injury that we got. Felt terrible for him but he'll come back strong."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.