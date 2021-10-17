Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin fires off message after incident with Tennessee fans

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had a few hours to collect his thoughts after a win in a raucous atmosphere against Tennessee and fired off a tweet referencing the items that were thrown at him.

Sour Volunteers fans upset with the way the officials spotted the ball late in the game expressed their frustration by throwing trash onto the field. Some even threw golf balls at Kiffin.

On Sunday, Kiffin tweeted a message.

"No weapon formed against me shall prosper," the message attributed to Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis read.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey condemned the behavior of the Tennessee fans.

"The Conference has established expectations for behavior and sportsmanship, and the actions of fans at Saturday night’s game were unacceptable under any circumstances. We are accustomed to intense competition every week, but under no circumstances is it acceptable to endanger the contest participants and disrupt a game," Sankey said.

"We will review existing Conference policies and the Commissioner’s authority to impose penalties and communicate with the leadership at the University of Tennessee – and all of the SEC’s member universities – to make certain this situation is not repeated."

Immediately after the game, Kiffin was asked about the incident.

"I don’t know if I’m more excited that we found a way to win or that I didn’t get hit with the golf balls that they were throwing at me," he told the SEC Network, holding up the yellow golf ball.

"I still have my souvenir golf ball. I also got hit with bottles with some brown stuff in them. I don’t think those fans would waste moonshine. You’ve got one of the most passionate fan bases in America. A call didn’t go their way."

The crowd at Neyland Stadium was raucous as soon as the Ole Miss coach stepped onto the field. The former Vols coach was greeted with a chorus of boos, but things got more intense as the game continued.

With 54 seconds left, Tennessee fans reacted to a bad spot of the football by throwing trash onto the field. Kiffin was pelted with a golf ball while water bottles and even mustard littered the sidelines.

Ole Miss players were forced to step onto the field as the game was delayed while officials tried to regain control of the crowd. The Tennessee band and cheerleaders were also forced to leave as the debris rained down.

Ole Miss won the game, 31-26.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.