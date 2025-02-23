Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball

Alex Rodriguez helps Bucknell University student win $10,000 thanks to clutch shot

Rodriguez and his 2 business partners were at Bucknell

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Bucknell University students may not have been fans of former MLB star Alex Rodriguez before Sunday, but the ex-New York Yankees third baseman definitely turned their perception.

Rodriguez attended the Bucknell-Army game with his business partners Marc Lore and Jordy Leiser. The baseball star was called upon to deliver a clutch shot at halftime.

Alex Rodriguez smiles

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez speaks during the Old Timers’ Day Ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Aug. 24, 2024. (Wendell Cruz-USA Today Sports)

He stepped up to midcourt at the Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and banked the halfcourt shot into the basket. The Bison student section went wild. One student won $10,000 because of Rodriguez's make.

Lore and Leiser graduated from Bucknell – Lore in 1993 and Leiser in 2006. Lore, Leiser and Rodriguez helped start Jump, which is a technology company aimed at building relationships between fans and professional sports organizations. Lore and Rodriguez were also partners in the recent acquisition of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

T'Wolves ownership group in 2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves ownership group, from left, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, and right, Glen Taylor with the new president of basketball operations Tim Connelly in Minneapolis, May 31, 2022. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

The three men spoke at a Bucknell Forum event before tipoff.

Rodriguez went to high school in South Florida before he turned pro and was the No. 1 pick of the Seattle Mariners in the 1994 draft. Since his retirement from baseball, Rodriguez has turned into a prominent businessman.

Aside from his relationship with Lore and Leiser, he started A-Rod Corp and has made investments in several companies, including Snapchat, Vita Coco and Hims and Hers, among other major companies.

Alex Rodriguez on the sideline

Alex Rodriguez watches as the Minnesota Timberwolves lose to the Houston Rockets in overtime at Target Center in Minneapolis, Nov. 26, 2024. (Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images)

Bucknell won the game, 84-53.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.