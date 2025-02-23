Alex Rodriguez helps Bucknell University student win $10,000 thanks to clutch shot

Bucknell University students may not have been fans of former MLB star Alex Rodriguez before Sunday, but the ex-New York Yankees third baseman definitely turned their perception.

Rodriguez attended the Bucknell-Army game with his business partners Marc Lore and Jordy Leiser. The baseball star was called upon to deliver a clutch shot at halftime.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He stepped up to midcourt at the Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and banked the halfcourt shot into the basket. The Bison student section went wild. One student won $10,000 because of Rodriguez's make.

Lore and Leiser graduated from Bucknell – Lore in 1993 and Leiser in 2006. Lore, Leiser and Rodriguez helped start Jump, which is a technology company aimed at building relationships between fans and professional sports organizations. Lore and Rodriguez were also partners in the recent acquisition of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

STEPH CURRY'S WIFE DISHES ON PARENTING THEIR 4 KIDS: 'OUR RELATIONSHIP ALWAYS COMES FIRST'

The three men spoke at a Bucknell Forum event before tipoff.

Rodriguez went to high school in South Florida before he turned pro and was the No. 1 pick of the Seattle Mariners in the 1994 draft. Since his retirement from baseball, Rodriguez has turned into a prominent businessman.

Aside from his relationship with Lore and Leiser, he started A-Rod Corp and has made investments in several companies, including Snapchat, Vita Coco and Hims and Hers, among other major companies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bucknell won the game, 84-53.