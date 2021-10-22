Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Published

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy inks lifetime contract with Cowboys

Mike Gundy has the Cowboys back near the top of college football

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Mike Gundy has gone from the outhouse to the penthouse, and he won’t be leaving anytime soon. The Oklahoma State football coach has agreed to what is essentially a lifetime contract with the Cowboys just over a year after the blue checks told us he was done.

In the summer of 2020, Gundy took heat for wearing an OAN t-shirt while fishing. Since his choice of boating attire represented OAN and not one of the preferred mainstream media outlets, the blue checks were up in arms and called for his job. Even some of his own players like Chuba Hubbard, now a Carolina Panther, were bothered by Gundy’s wardrobe.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy gestures during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy gestures during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Hubbard called Gundy’s decision to sport an OAN shirt "insensitive" and "unacceptable." Because of a t-shirt. Seriously.

Coach Gundy likely would’ve been left unbothered if he had worn a CNN or MSNBC tee while casting a line. But that’s neither here nor there. Instead, Gundy can now laugh about the entire episode…all the way to the bank.

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, left, talks with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. The teams meet this week in the Bedlam game.

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, left, talks with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. The teams meet this week in the Bedlam game. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

On Friday afternoon, Gundy signed a perpetual five-year contract with OSU that automatically extends after each season, keeping him at his alma mater for as long as he’d like.

"Coach Gundy has elevated the Cowboys to among the most consistent winners in college football during his 17-year tenure at Oklahoma State University," said OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg. "This reinforces Oklahoma State’s commitment to competing for championships in football and to winning the right way … I look forward to the future and believe the best is yet to come for Cowboy Football under coach Gundy’s leadership."

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy points to his staff on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy points to his staff on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Through the season’s first six games, Gundy’s 8th ranked Cowboys are yet to taste defeat, something the woke mob can’t relate to.