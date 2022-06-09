Expand / Collapse search
NCAA
Published

Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman makes incredible catch at Women's College World Series

Jayda Coleman has been a key member of the Sooners squad

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Oklahoma Sooners centerfielder Jayda Coleman made an incredible catch in the first inning of the second game of the Women’s College Series against the Texas Longhorns on Thursday night.

Longhorns sophomore Courtney Day was looking to add to the team’s 2-0 lead, and with a runner on third base sent one to deep center field. Coleman tracked the ball down and at the right time. She made the leap and saved the home run, ending Texas’ chance of breaking the game open.

According to OU Daily, Coleman has not made an error in the field this season.

Jayda Coleman #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners makes a jumping catch during the first inning against the Texas Longhorns during the Division I Womens Softball Championship held at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium on June 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Jayda Coleman #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners makes a jumping catch during the first inning against the Texas Longhorns during the Division I Womens Softball Championship held at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium on June 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Oklahoma got past UCLA in the semifinals, needing to play both games of the doubleheader. In Game 2, Coleman had an RBI and scored three runs in the 15-0 rout of the Bruins. Sooners coach Patty Gasso praised Coleman for her prowess at the leadoff spot.

Jayda Coleman #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns during the Division I Womens Softball Championship held at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium on June 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Jayda Coleman #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns during the Division I Womens Softball Championship held at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium on June 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"There's a different kind of adrenaline when she's on in the leadoff spot," she said, via Sports Illustrated. "And we've kept her there for that reason, but everybody kind of falls in once they see Jayda on base. She gets everybody fired up."

The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate after Jayda Coleman #24 saved a home run during the first inning against the Texas Longhorns during the Division I Womens Softball Championship held at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium on June 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate after Jayda Coleman #24 saved a home run during the first inning against the Texas Longhorns during the Division I Womens Softball Championship held at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium on June 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Oklahoma beat Texas in the first game of the Women’s College World Series on Wednesday night, 16-1. Coleman was 1-for-4 with a double.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.