Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman makes incredible catch at Women's College World Series

Oklahoma Sooners centerfielder Jayda Coleman made an incredible catch in the first inning of the second game of the Women’s College Series against the Texas Longhorns on Thursday night.

Longhorns sophomore Courtney Day was looking to add to the team’s 2-0 lead, and with a runner on third base sent one to deep center field. Coleman tracked the ball down and at the right time. She made the leap and saved the home run, ending Texas’ chance of breaking the game open.

According to OU Daily, Coleman has not made an error in the field this season.

Oklahoma got past UCLA in the semifinals, needing to play both games of the doubleheader. In Game 2, Coleman had an RBI and scored three runs in the 15-0 rout of the Bruins. Sooners coach Patty Gasso praised Coleman for her prowess at the leadoff spot.

OKLAHOMA ROUTS TEXAS IN GAME 1 OF WCWS CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL, SETTING RECORDS ALONG THE WAY

"There's a different kind of adrenaline when she's on in the leadoff spot," she said, via Sports Illustrated. "And we've kept her there for that reason, but everybody kind of falls in once they see Jayda on base. She gets everybody fired up."

Oklahoma beat Texas in the first game of the Women’s College World Series on Wednesday night, 16-1. Coleman was 1-for-4 with a double.