Oilers fan who went viral for flashing crowd during game signs with Playboy

The Edmonton Oilers may have a fan to thank for coming back from their 3-0 deficit.

The Oilers forced a Game 7 on Friday night, becoming just the 10th team in NHL history to do so after trailing three games to none in a series.

That came mere hours after Playboy made an announcement regarding an Edmonton fan who had gone viral for an X-rated reason.

During a playoff game against the Dallas Stars, a fan, who's only known for now as "Kait," lifted up her Oilers jersey and flashed her breasts to the raucous crowd.

It has since become a rallying cry for the fans, and she's pretty unapologetic.

"I got drunk and whipped my t--s out at an Oilers game, and they went viral? F--- you if you don’t like it. Woo! Go Oilers!" she told Barstool Sports earlier this week.

Well, she has since parlayed her internet fame to a deal with Playboy.

"Meet Kait, the Oilers good luck charm," the magazine wrote in a post on Instagram, featuring their new model. "The [Oilers] might not have the Stanley Cup just yet, but with [Kait] cheering them on, they’re unstoppable."

The post features photos of Kait in ice skates, throwing up a double-bird, and other typical Playboy poses.

Kate said on the Barstool Sports podcast that she had about eight Truly hard seltzers and a handful of Cheezies before deciding to flash the crowd.

"It wasn’t planned or anything … and yeah, it just kind of happened," she said.

This is just the third time that the Stanley Cup will see a seventh game after a team owned a 3-0 lead, and the first since 1945. The Toronto Maple Leafs won both of those instances, completing the comeback in 1942, and then saving themselves from embarrassment three years later.

It's the first 3-0 comeback in the league since the Los Angeles Kings did so in the first round of the 2014 playoffs. They won that Game 7, and eventually won the Cup, winning two more Game 7's in the process.

This series' Game 7 will be back in Sunrise, Florida, where just about everyone will be in full-blown panic on Monday night.

With a win, it’ll be the Oilers’ first Cup since 1990, and Canada’s first since 1993.

That would also mark the second year in a row that the Panthers would lose in the Final, having fallen to the Vegas Golden Knights last year.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

