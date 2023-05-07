Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Oilers' Evander Kane blows kiss to overzealous Golden Knights fan while she flips him the birds

The Oilers won the game 5-1

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Evander Kane had an intense interaction with a Vegas Golden Knights fan during the Edmonton Oilers' 5-1 victory in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff matchup on Saturday night.

Kane blew an overzealous fan a kiss after the Oilers star was in the middle of a scrum in the second period. The woman was giving Kane double middle fingers. The Oilers used the pic as a sticking point in their Game 2 win, covering up the double birds with the score.

Oilers players in a fight

Nick Bjugstad and Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers fight with Alex Pietrangelo and Keegan Kolesar of the Golden Knights during the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kane was plus-1 for the night and took five shots. However, he didn’t score in the game.

Leon Draisaitl and Conor McDavid scored two goals each. Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard had the other score.

Evander Kane skates off

A Golden Knights fan interacts with Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

Evander Kane blows a fan a kiss

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers blows a kiss to a Golden Knights fan after a fight during the second round of the playoffs on May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I liked our start. I thought we did some things that we wanted to do, we asserted ourselves right off the bat and played the game at the pace that we wanted to play," Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game. "Part of that was how we managed pucks, and part of it was the way the game played itself out."

McDavid added: "We played a lot faster, I thought we were more connected, I thought we were a little bit more aggressive, you know, all the things that we’ve been building toward."

Game 3 is set for Monday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

