Ohio State's Quinn Ewers, who skipped senior year of high school, signs first endorsement deal

Quinn Ewers, a five-star quarterback out of Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, skipped out on his senior year and enrolled at Ohio State so he could profit off his name, image and likeness.

Less than two weeks after making his decision, Ewers already has his first endorsement deal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In a 45-second video clip posted on his Twitter, Ewers announced his partnership with Holy Kombucha, a Texas-based drinks company. Holy Kombucha is also partnering with Hope Squad for mental health and suicide prevention programs.

"I may be leaving Texas soon to take it to the next level but I made sure to take the best Texas drink company with me," Ewers wrote. "I am pumped to be representing Holy Beverages @holykombucha for many years ahead so that they will always make sure my fridge is loaded with Holy Tepache and Holy Kombucha."

"Holy’s drinks are ridiculously good and so is their mission ‘delivering healthy beverages with Purpose’. Holy is the National Partner of @hopesquad, which is an inspiring organization to improve mental health and suicide prevention awareness in schools across the country," he continued.

"So who wants to join the Holy team with me and take Holy and Hope Squad to the next level? You know I like to win. #holybeverages #hopesquad #beveragewithpurpose #holytepache #holykombucha #feelgoodwhilewinning #helpotherswhilewinning."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ewers’ parents, Curtis and Kristen, wanted Quinn to stay in school, but the state’s UIL informed the family that if he made money off his name, image and likeness, it would violate the state’s legislation on NIL. Ewers wouldn’t have been able to sign with any companies until he was done playing sports in high school.

In two seasons as a starter at Southlake Carroll, Ewers threw for 6,445 passing yards and 73 touchdowns. Ewers’ decision to skip out on his senior year of high school may be the first of what is to come for future top athlete.